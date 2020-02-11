Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after buying an additional 178,265 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

NYSE A traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 96,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,939. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

