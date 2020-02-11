Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90,940 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.48% of Ares Management worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ares Management by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ares Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

