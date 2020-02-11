Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,160 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.29% of WillScot worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WillScot by 1,505.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 57.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. 30,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. WillScot Corp has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.87.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

