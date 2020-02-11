Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $11.35 Million Position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 244.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300,885 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of Scientific Games worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

SGMS traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 602,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,449. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.15. Scientific Games Corp has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

