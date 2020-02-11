Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $15.92 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Athene worth $15,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Athene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

ATH traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. 77,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. Athene Holding Ltd has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,788.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $133,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $954,590 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

