Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $17.80 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,005 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.14. 79,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

