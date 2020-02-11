Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $18.01 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,085 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Hubbell worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,962,000 after buying an additional 401,473 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 31,274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hubbell by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,947. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.58 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

