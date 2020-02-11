Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $19.14 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Oshkosh worth $19,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after purchasing an additional 549,796 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,766,000 after purchasing an additional 109,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 706,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 237,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $84.92. 76,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.12. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $897,118.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,819.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,024 shares of company stock worth $18,065,604. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

