Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $19.94 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after acquiring an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 297,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,834,000 after acquiring an additional 223,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 802,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,621,000 after acquiring an additional 219,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.88. 200,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

