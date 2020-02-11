Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $22.19 Million Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Cooper Companies worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 990,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 451,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,957,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,346,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 370,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,995,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 32.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,103,000 after buying an additional 50,654 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COO traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.32. 15,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,137. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $274.50 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.48.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

