Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $22.30 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,900 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.49% of PacWest Bancorp worth $22,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 298,954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 958,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,672,000 after acquiring an additional 70,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,583. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

