Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $24.77 Million Stock Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,750 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.58% of Timken worth $24,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Timken stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. Timken Co has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $58.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,564.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

