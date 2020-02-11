Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $25.65 Million Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 253,378 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.05% of Albany International worth $25,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,076,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

Albany International stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.58. 12,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,920. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

