Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $25.82 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Aramark worth $25,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,458. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

