Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $30.39 Million Stock Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.49% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $30,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 89.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNKN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 39,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,498. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $67.26 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNKN. Maxim Group cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

