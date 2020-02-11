Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $32.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.63% of Lakeland Financial worth $32,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $180,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $358,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,467 shares of company stock worth $695,853. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

