Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $33.19 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,885 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of CyrusOne worth $33,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CONE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,378. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -416.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.52.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

