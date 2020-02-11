Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $9.10 Million Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,360 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 725,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CDW by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $174,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,255.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,004 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.95. 78,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,489. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

