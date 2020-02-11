Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $14.99 Million in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 211,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of ASGN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 32.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,057,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 510,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in ASGN by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 145,783 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in ASGN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 306,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASGN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $68.13. 13,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

