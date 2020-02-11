Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $33.54 Million in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,537,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.26% of Alamo Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 1,724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,164. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.48 and a fifty-two week high of $131.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

In other news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

