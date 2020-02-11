Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,525 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.07% of RingCentral worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.09.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $191,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,640.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $10,973,688.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $14.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.57 and its 200-day moving average is $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.71 and a beta of 0.80. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $213.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

