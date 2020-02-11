Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 69,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 267,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

SYF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. 409,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,359,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

