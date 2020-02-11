Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $96.99. 2,983,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,189. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

