Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of Grand Canyon Education worth $18,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,236 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 916,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,021,000 after purchasing an additional 111,701 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 756,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

LOPE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.59. 348,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

