Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 299,212 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.73% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of EBS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.79. 12,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,438. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $54,060.00. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,430,702 shares in the company, valued at $86,786,383.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,561. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

