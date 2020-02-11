Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 10,940 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of MAXIMUS worth $25,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth $6,202,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

MMS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,682. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

