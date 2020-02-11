Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 111,075 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,075 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.27% of Crown worth $26,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 211.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.36. 75,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,358. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

