Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 11,790 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $34,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. National Pension Service raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 428,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.22. 81,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion and a PE ratio of 27.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.92%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

