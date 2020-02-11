Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 14,425 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,425 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Hologic worth $23,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hologic by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. 1,344,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,057 shares of company stock worth $2,946,575 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

