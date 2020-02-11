Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 160,840 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160,840 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,793 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 138,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 91,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

LSCC stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. 4,609,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,857. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,069.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 71,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,382,304.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,276 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

