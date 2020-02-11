Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,900,760 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,900,760 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.80% of Callon Petroleum worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPE. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. 511,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,387,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

