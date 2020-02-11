Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,010 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Alliance Data Systems worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,022,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $103.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,944. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

