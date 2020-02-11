Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,350 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.21% of AptarGroup worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,455,000 after acquiring an additional 82,467 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.08. 18,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.41. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $126.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

