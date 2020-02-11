Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 43,812 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,812 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 3.38% of Lantheus worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $155,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,673.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,619 shares of company stock valued at $923,336. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,804. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $668.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

