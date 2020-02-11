Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 579,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,776,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639,279. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.