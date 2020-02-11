Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 669,828 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 669,828 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,996,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,233,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 795,075 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,513,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.29. 85,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,403. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

