Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 945,175 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 945,175 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.58% of Performance Food Group worth $31,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

PFGC stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,568. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

