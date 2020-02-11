Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,615 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $24,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.42. The company had a trading volume of 38,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $106.79.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.12%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $331,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,926 shares of company stock worth $3,776,078. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

