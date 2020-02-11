Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Cyberark Software worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, First Analysis cut Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.53. 57,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,685. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $148.74.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

