Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Update

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In other news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $212,124.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,266. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 54,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Veracyte by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Veracyte by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 194,825 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.60. 237,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 1.12. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

