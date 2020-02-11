Vereit (NYSE:VER) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Capital One Financial

Vereit (NYSE:VER)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. Vereit has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 53.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

