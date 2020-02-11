Verge Reaches Market Cap of $83.02 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns and Graviex. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 17% against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $83.02 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00756825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007228 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034324 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,174,455,959 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, YoBit, Bitfinex, Graviex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Bittrex, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Binance, Huobi, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

