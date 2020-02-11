VeriCoin Trading Down 17.4% This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $9,894.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049658 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000792 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00090816 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,896.16 or 1.00151891 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000642 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,483,947 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

