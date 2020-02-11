Verify Price Up 13.3% This Week (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Verify has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verify has a total market capitalization of $120,376.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verify token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, COSS and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.03635234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00248332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00141781 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verify is token.verify.as. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

