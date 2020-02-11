Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) versus Corelogic (NASDAQ:CLGX) Critical Analysis

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Veritone has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corelogic has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Veritone and Corelogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 1 2 0 2.67 Corelogic 1 4 1 0 2.00

Veritone currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 173.22%. Corelogic has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.50%. Given Veritone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than Corelogic.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Corelogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -134.96% -103.93% -50.06% Corelogic 1.83% 18.36% 4.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritone and Corelogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $27.05 million 2.22 -$61.10 million ($3.48) -0.70 Corelogic $1.79 billion 2.18 $121.86 million $2.36 20.77

Corelogic has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corelogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Corelogic shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Corelogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corelogic beats Veritone on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media owners and broadcasters; legal and compliance markets, including consulting firms, managed services providers, large law firms and corporate legal departments, financial services, and healthcare and other companies; state, local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and other governmental agencies, as well as resellers and system integrators; and politics market, including political parties, elected officials and political campaigns, political action committees, and special interest groups. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. It also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate industry, insurance industry, and the single and multifamily industry. This segment primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property, mortgage, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, diagnosing, and monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, mortgage brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

