VeriumReserve Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $294,709.00 and approximately $776.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00750183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00049857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00068481 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005896 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007301 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,590,811 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.