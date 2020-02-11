Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Raised by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $247.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

