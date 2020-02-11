Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 461.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $247.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.