VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the January 15th total of 171,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. 118,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,327. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.