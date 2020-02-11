Veros Market Capitalization Achieves $114,028.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Veros has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $114,028.00 and approximately $11,065.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.70 or 0.03555402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00249563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00135631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,209,959 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. The official website for Veros is vedh.io.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

